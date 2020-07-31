Lark West Lafayette Provides Off-Campus Student Housing Options

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Lark West Lafayette offers convenient off-campus housing for students attending the nearby Purdue University. The facility is located just blocks away from campus for an easy commute and provides students with the opportunity to enjoy college life to its fullest.

The student apartments at Lark West Lafayette are available in a variety of floor plans, including three and four-bedroom apartments, as well as four-bedroom townhomes. This gives students greater flexibility in roommate configurations while providing everything they need to live a comfortable lifestyle. Rent is charged on a per-person basis so there’s no worry if one tenant fails to pay their rent and it includes everything, including water and sewer, in-unit laundry, furnishings, Internet, trash disposal, and access to all the amenities.

Students living at Lark West Lafayette can enjoy a vast array of amenities right in the complex. These amenities include an indoor basketball court, swimming pool and hot tub, clubhouse, game rooms, a business center, and a variety of social events held throughout the year. Students can enjoy an independent lifestyle, all while staying close to campus to make attending classes easy.

Anyone interested in learning about the apartments and townhomes available can find out more by visiting the Lark West Lafayette website or by calling 1-765-250-9800.

