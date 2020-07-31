Free Re-opening Toolkit Helps Businesses Return to Post-pandemic Operations

BROOKEVILLE, MD , USA, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Quinter Design, a Montgomery County-based design studio has released its free COVID-19 Re-opening Toolkit, a collection of resources to help businesses smoothly make the transition to expanded operations.

Quinter Design has compiled and created more than 50 documents to quickly get businesses and organizations up to speed as they plan to re-open. Included are checklists, fliers, posters, suggested signage, informative articles, sample email scripts, guidelines for using social media and more. The fliers, posters and graphics by Quinter Design’s professionals have been saved as fillable .pdfs that can be customized by inserting a company’s pertinent information and logo.

The COVID-19 Re-opening Toolkit is an overflowing jackpot of resources that is available for download at no cost from Quinter Design’s website http://www.quinterdesign.com/re-opening-toolkit.

An award-winning studio, Quinter Design experienced the uncertainty felt by many small businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Co-owners Robyn and John Quinter decided to leverage their professional design, writing and research skills to produce resources that are valuable to their colleagues and clients and to make that information easily available to the public at no cost.

For more than 28 years, Quinter Design has been on a one-company mission to rid the world of unattractive and ineffective marketing materials. The woman-owned company has produced brochures, advertisements, logos, signage, trade show displays, handbooks, banners and other marketing collateral for businesses, government agencies and non-profit organizations throughout the country. For more information about the COVID-19 Re-opening Toolkit or the firm, contact Quinter Design at 301-924-4654 or info@quinterdesign.com.