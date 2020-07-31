360Quadrants Recognizes AmigoCloud, Inc., Takor Group Ltd, and Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd., as Innovative Leaders in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Software

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — The Geographic Information System captures, stores, manipulates, analyzes, manages, and displays spatial or geographic data on a map. GIS also allows users to create interactive queries, analyze spatial information, edit data on maps, and present the results of these operations on devices such as desktops, mobiles, and tablets. The geographic information system software enables creating a large amount of data, combining different layers of information to manage and retrieve the data in a more useful manner for almost every industry.

Geographic Information System 360quadrants Categorization

Company evaluation was conducted for 70+ companies offering geographic information systems, out of which 25 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Innovators

AmigoCloud, Inc., Takor Group Ltd., and Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd. have been recognized as innovators in the GIS software industry. These companies offer innovative solutions for fixed and mobile GIS Software. They also have a strong breadth and depth of product offerings. The innovators have been at the forefront in deploying their solutions for niche and custom software requirements of the clients.

Visionary Leaders

Autodesk, Inc., Bentley System Incorporated, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri), General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., Topcon Corporation, and Trimble Inc. have been recognized as the visionary leaders in the GIS software market. They offer a strong portfolio of solutions and services to their commercial clients. The products and solutions of these companies are highly scalable and can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. These companies are said to be investing significantly in R&D to introduce innovations in location-based services and GIS. Moreover, these companies have also undertaken various organic and inorganic strategies to achieve consistent and advanced growth in the GIS software market.

Dynamic Differentiators

Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Geosoft Inc., Handheld Group AB, Harris Corporation, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd., MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., and Pasco Corporation have been recognized as the dynamic differentiators in the GIS software industry. These companies have a significant network of channel partners and resellers to increase the deployment of their solutions across a multitude of verticals. The dynamic vendors have been consistently generating positive revenue growth in the GIS Software market and their market position has heightened by their organic and inorganic ventures.

Emerging Companies

Manifold GIS Software Limited, Beijing Unistrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Champion Instruments, LLC, Golden Software LLC, and SuperMap GIS Software Co., Ltd. have been recognized as the emerging companies in the GIS Software market. The emerging players are specialized in offering highly niche and tailor-made GIS software solutions and services to their clients. These companies devise new ways of working to drive business results in the market.

The global Geographic Information System market size is projected to grow from USD 8.1 billion in 2020 to USD 14.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the geographic information system market is driven by the development of smart cities and urbanization, integration of geospatial technology with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, and increasing adoption of geographic information systems in the transportation sector. This market offers several opportunities for existing and entry-level companies to enable them to expand their businesses.

In 2019, the geographic information system market was dominated by Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., Bentley System Incorporated, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri), and General Electric Co. A few of the key strategies executed by these players to compete in the geographic information system market include product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements. A significant number of acquisitions & mergers were also undertaken during this period.

The best GIS software (geographic information system) allows you to create maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and demonstration. With these abilities, a GIS is an important tool to visualize spatial data or to build decision support systems for use in your organization. GIS data help us in understanding and meeting global challenges. As GIS technology quickly advances, there are various pioneering applications in the planning sector. GIS software can be used to integrate geographic intelligence into planning processes and can change how we think and behave. The major function of GIS software is to provide a visual representation of data. It is projected that 80% of the data we consider has a geospatial element of some form. The best GIS software (geographic information system) provides a source for that data to be stored in a database and then represented visually in a mapped format.

