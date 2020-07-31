TOP 25 Embedded Systems Vendors in 2020 by 360Quadrants

Northbrook, IL, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Embedded Systems are designed by combining microprocessor computer hardware and software for performing pre-defined tasks independently or with other systems. Embedded systems are used in the healthcare, automotive, aerospace, industrial, consumer electronics, and communication verticals. The overall embedded system market is expected to grow from USD 86.5 billion in 2020 to USD 116.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The growth of the overall embedded system market is driven by various factors such as increasing number of research & development activities related to embedded systems, surge in demand for ADAS in EV and hybrid vehicles, increase in demand for portable devices equipped with embedded systems, and rise in demand for multicore processors in military applications.

Intel (US) manufactures various products, such as processors, systems and devices, chipsets, FPGAs, structured ASICs, and servers. The company caters to applications and industries, such as automotive, broadcast, communications, energy, financial services, industrial, military, and consumer electronics. Intel adopts both, organic and inorganic strategies to become a market leader in the embedded system market. It focuses on various collaborations and acquisitions along with product launches to meet the changing needs of its wide customer base. For example, Intel acquired Mobileye (Israel) to strengthen its position in the Embedded Systems market by combining the vision systems offered by Mobileye with its own AI capabilities. Similarly, the company recently acquired Habana Labs (US) to improve its competitiveness in the Embedded Systems market.

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), is one of the leaders in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company provides a broad range of products, including microcontrollers and microprocessors, embedded system memory devices, system-on-chip (SoC), and a variety of analog and power devices. The company deals in applications related to industrial, automotive, healthcare, building automation (BA), office automation (OA), energy management system, and information communication technology. Renesas has taken a consumer-centric approach to address the high-growth markets, and has improved its position in the embedded system market. It partnered with various companies in the automotive industry, such as Nissan (Yokohama, Japan), Volkswagen (Wolfsburg, Germany), and Continental (Hanover, Germany). These alliances are expected to enhance the usage of its technologies while jointly developing new-age auto-mobility solutions. The company also joined the Autonomous Vehicle Computing Consortium consisting of players such as Bosch (Gerlingen, Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Eindhoven, Netherlands), and ARM (Cambridge, UK) to speed up its autonomous driving vehicle development program.

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) is a global semiconductor solutions provider. STMicroelectronics offers a variety of products such as microcontrollers and microprocessors, power modules and devices, memories, MEMS and sensors, and analog and digital ICs. Some of the sectors that the company is involved in include industrial, automotive, IoT applications, personal electronics, and communications. STMicroelectronics focuses on product launches and development to grow its share in the embedded solutions market. The company launched various products and solutions for IoT- and IIoT-based applications. Its STM32 family of microcontrollers gives it the flexibility to provide solutions for various industries such as automotive, communication, healthcare, IoT. This allows the company to offer a broad product portfolio to its customers and help in cross-selling different products on the same platform. As it has a front foot in the low-power MCUs, STMicroelectronics can consider increasing its collaborations and partnerships activities to solidify its position in low-power consumption technologies and devices in the IoT network.

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductor devices. NXP Semiconductors offers various products such as ARM processors and MCUs, power architecture processors, sensors, interface and connectivity, security, and media and audio processing. The solutions provided by NXP Semiconductors find applications in sectors such as automotive, mobile, industrial, smart devices, and communication. NXP Semiconductors has been able to cater to the changing needs of customers and remain one of the leaders in the automotive semiconductor industry. This has also helped the company maintain a comprehensive outlook of the automotive industry, developing next-generation ADAS and related security solutions. The company could consider using its R&D findings to increase its market in non-automotive industries such as retail consumer electronics, which is a significant opportunity for its competitors.

360 QUADRANT COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

Top companies in the Embedded Systems market will be rated using the following methodology –

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity .

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering , product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Embedded S ystems market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 6.3 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies are able to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts are able to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 buyers across various markets.

