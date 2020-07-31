Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp fixes Google Drive backups

Moscow, Russian Federation, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp, the company’s all-in-one forensic tool for extracting, decrypting and analyzing users’ WhatsApp communication histories. The version 2.77 is a bugfix release, fixing the issue of failed authentication when attempting to obtain WhatsApp backups from the user’s Google Account. The issue was caused by the change in Google’s authentication protocol. We identified the change and fixed the authentication issue in this update.

We are working around the clock to monitor the latest developments in Google’s cloud ecosystem. Even the slightest change to Google’s proprietary authentication and communication protocols may break cloud-based mobile forensic tools, including Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp. We are working hard to maintain our tools and restore cloud-related functionality as soon as possible.

Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp 2.77 provides the ability to obtain and decrypt WhatsApp backups stored in the user’s Google Account. For cloud acquisition from Google Drive, access to the user’s Google Account and their verified phone number (SIM card) is required to obtain the encryption key and decrypt the backup. Since November 2018, WhatsApp backups in Google Drive no longer count towards the user’s Google Drive storage quota. WhatsApp backups in Google Drive that haven not been updated in more than one year will be automatically removed from Google Drive.

The tool can also obtain iPhone users’ WhatsApp backups by processing local and cloud iOS backups. In addition, stand-alone WhatsApp backups can be obtained from the user’s iCloud Drive.

Release Notes

* Fixed the issue that prevented the downloading and decryption of WhatsApp backups from Google accounts

Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp is an all-in-one tool for extracting, decrypting and viewing WhatsApp communication histories from iOS and Android devices and cloud services. Supporting a wide range of acquisition options, it can extract WhatsApp data from local iTunes backups, iCloud and Google Drive backups. The tool can also extract WhatsApp communication histories from most rooted and non-rooted Android devices.