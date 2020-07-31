DXchange Integration Cloud Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

PLANO, USA, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — DXchange Inc, a leading provider of cloud native hybrid integration platform, today announced it has integrated with Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) to offer DXchange Integration Cloud in the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform. Coupa certified the DXchange Integration Cloud for use within its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.

DXchange Integration Cloud uses a model-driven architecture to provide flexibility in connecting disparate technology systems with a click-and-configure approach. This leads to faster development and operation management.

“With increased cloud adoption and a growing demand for specialized SaaS applications, the need for enterprise-grade, business-user friendly integration platforms are imperative now,” said Roger Goulart, senior vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. “We’re proud to integrate with DXchange to give our customers even greater flexibility and choice of integration solutions for their digital transformation initiatives.”

As a fully certified CoupaLink solution, DXchange Integration Cloud meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Certified Technology program. The CoupaLink program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by optimizing their business spend and reducing business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

“Connecting DXchange Integration Cloud into the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform gives our customers a streamlined user experience in their digital transformation initiatives,” said Vipul Tummala, Chief Product Owner “We look forward to expanding our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform.”

About DXchange.io

DXchange.io is a provider of a cloud native hybrid integration platform. The comprehensive integration suite provides solutions to enterprises by connecting applications, data, APIs and external partners both on-premises and in the cloud, enabling them to be digitally transformed. To know more, visit us @ https://dxchange.io/.