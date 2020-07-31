Natural Antioxidants Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2023

30th July 2020 – The global Natural Antioxidants Market is expected to display higher growth rate in the upcoming years. Rapid surge in the market is credited to the rising demand from food & beverages industry and increasing number of application of natural antioxidants in bio-pharmaceutical sector. Antioxidants are increasingly used as vitamin supplements, which are gaining widespread popularity among consumers due to their numerous health benefits. Globally, natural antioxidants market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of natural antioxidants.

Antioxidants are categorized as chemical substances that are known to limit or inhibit oxidation. Antioxidant enzyme are typically segregated into endogenous substances that is produced by human body itself, and exogenous substances that are induced through food or supplements. Fruits and vegetables are natural source of antioxidants that include vitamins, carotenoids and phenolic compounds.

Antioxidants are increasingly used in various bakery products and alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages. Changing food patterns and increasing health awareness among young population is largely influencing market demand for antioxidants, in the recent years. Additionally, shift in focus towards organic food products and healthy life style is expected to fuel the growth of antioxidants market in the upcoming years.

The natural antioxidant market is broadly categorized into four major segments based on the application type such as pharmaceuticals industry, food industry, animal feed sector and beverage sector. Pharmaceuticals industry segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of natural antioxidants in pharmaceuticals industry segment is attributed to its growing use in dietary supplements.

The market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in manufacturing sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the natural antioxidant market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, increasing awareness level among general population, rising disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

