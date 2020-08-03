Enhanced Backup Technology And Complete Cyber Protection With Acronis True Image 2020

2020-08-03

Woburn, United States of America, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Effective cyber protection needs to evolve based on how we use and access data and what the latest cyberthreats are. That’s why we updated Acronis True Image 2020 with 100+ enhancements and new features, including the following:

Dual Protection
The 3-2-1 backup strategy is the most effective approach to data protection. We improved the process by replicating local backups in the cloud automatically so you always have an off-site copy available for recovery. Once you’ve successfully completed the first backup, the backup and replication occur simultaneously.

Tray Notification Center
Safeguarding data requires you stay informed about your system, files and protection. Now you can get messages pushed to your desktop tray that allow you to easily monitor the status of your backups, receive timely tips on how to enhance your protection and quickly respond to any issues.

Back Up on Selected Wi-Fi
Where you back up should be your choice. You can now easily avoid the metered connections and unsecure public networks that put your data at risk by selecting the Wi-Fi networks you use to back up your data.

Custom Power Management
Backups are great, but creating them uses electricity. Manage your backups so they don’t drain the battery, ensuring your laptop will run when you need it. You can set a minimum power level for backups or completely block them on battery power.

Power Nap Backups
How efficient would it be if you could get tasks done while you sleep? Mac users come close that they can back up their machine’s data when it enters Power Nap mode. Not only will your Mac’s data be updated during its Power Nap, your backups will capture those changes too.

Cloud Restores
Restoring from the cloud should be as easy and efficient as backing up. We’ve enhanced the underlying backup technology to deliver a better overall performance, resulting in an even faster, more reliable and more stable cloud restore experience.

Enriched Anti-Ransomware
As cyberthreats continue to evolve, we constantly enhance Acronis Active Protection to stay ahead of them. Our new machine learning models make it more effective and the latest version now stops illicit service termination attacks. You will be informed of the reason a particular process is being monitored or blocked as malicious.

Enhanced Backup Technology
To retain control over their data, users need easy, efficient access to their backed up content. Our new backup format delivers a better overall performance, enabling faster browsing of cloud backups, improved backup/recovery speeds and data deduplication.

Mac Restores
Restore your data to a new Mac machine more easily, even if it is spread across APFS volumes on your current system. It’s a much more efficient way to migrate your APFS volumes.

Visit https://www.acronis.com/en-us/personal/computer-backup/ to learn more about Acronis True Image 2020 and try it free for 30 days!

