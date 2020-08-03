Ahlers & Ogletree has Two Major Auctions Planned for Fall, Starting with The White Oaks Estate in Atlanta, Sept. 12-13

Atlanta, GA, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Ahlers & Ogletree has two major auctions lined up for fall. The first is the sale of items from the Atlanta estate known as White Oaks, featuring decorative arts from high-end retailers and world-class auctions slated for September 12th and 13th. Then, an Autumn Fine Estates Auction, boasting items from prominent estates and collections, will be held Oct. 24-25.

Both auctions will be held live in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery at 700 Miami Circle in Atlanta, and online via the bidding platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Bidsquare.com and Invaluable.com.

The White Oaks estate is bursting with fine decorative arts from names like Steuben, Baccarat, Hermes, Christofle, Tiffany & Company, Lalique, Ralph Lauren Collection, Buccellati, Moser, Fornasetti and others; as well as fine antiques from the Doris Duke Collection, acquired from around the world and previously sold at Christies. The family also acquired items at Sotheby’s.

Highlights include a pair of massive Ming Dynasty tileworks figures of Buddhistic lions on stands, previously from the Doris Duke Collection as sold by Christie’s in New York in 2004; an 18th century Northern European scarlet and gilt Japanned secretary, also from the Doris Duke Collection; a 28-inch-tall sterling silver figure of an eagle by Buccellati; and other fine items.

Also from White Oaks is a portrait of Oonagh Guinness by Philip de Laszlo (Austro-Hungarian, 1869-1937). Oonagh Guinness (1910-1995) was an Anglo-Irish socialite, society hostess and art collector, and the second wife of Dominick Browne, 4th Baron Oranmore and Browne. Until her death in 1995, the portrait hung in the drawing room at Luggala. It was sold as part of her estate and for years its whereabouts were unknown until recently, even by the de Laszlo Foundation.

The Autumn Fine Estates Auction in October is filled with items from prominent estates and collections from Atlanta, Ga.; Charleston, S.C.; Mobile, Ala., Greenville, S.C.; North Carolina, Indiana, Colorado, Chicago, Baltimore, New York and other locations. Also featured will be collections deaccessioned from the Mobile Museum of Arts (Ala.) and the Madison Museum of Fine Art (Ga.).

Offered will be original works of art by Romeo Tabuena, George Hetzel, Tolla Inbar, Ernest Crofts and Ricietl Vurkovitsky; Mid-Century furniture by Gio Ponti, William Hinn, Mies van der Rohe and other noted Scandinavian makers; fine decorative arts from China and Japan; and fine period antiques and decorative arts, including a collection of fine sterling silver.

Extended preview periods will be scheduled, by appointment only, for both sales in the Atlanta gallery, so Ahlers & Ogletree staff can take safety measures due to COVID-19. Masks are kindly requested. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted. For more information about these auctions, and to join the A&O email list for updates on upcoming events, visit www.AandOauctions.com.

To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the major auctions planned for September 12th-13th and October 24th-25th, please visit www.AandOauctions.com. Updates are posted often. You can also follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

About Ahlers & Ogletree:

Ahlers & Ogletree is a multi-faceted, family-owned business based in Atlanta, Georgia (USA). The firm spans the antiques, estate sale, wholesale, liquidation, auction and related industries. Ahlers & Ogletree is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call them at 404-869-2478; or, you can send them an e-mail, at consign@AandOauctions.com. To learn more, please visit www.AandOauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Rickenbaker

Ahlers & Ogletree, Inc.

700 Miami Circle

Atlanta, GA 30324 (USA)

404-869-2478

elizabeth@aandoauctions.com

http://www.AandOAuctions.com