Cheap Motorcycle Shipping Announces Availability of Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

Florida, USA, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Cheap Motorcycle Shipping is pleased to announce the availability of shipping services during the current coronavirus pandemic. The domestic and worldwide shipping company is dedicated to assisting customers with transporting motorcycles whenever they need, pandemic or not. Transporting a motorcycle doesn’t have to be difficult during this time, and there is no need to ride a bike cross-country, not when there is an affordable, stress-free solution available.

Known for their affordable rates on shipping, Cheap Motorcycle Shipping continues to over-deliver on services, giving customers the safest methods for transporting their bikes, no matter the destination. What sets their company apart from other shipping or transport companies? Many would say it is that the company is owned and operated by motorcycle enthusiasts. A spokesperson for Cheap Motorcycle Shipping has said, “ You don’t have to worry about your bike being mishandled with our shipping services. You don’t have to worry about that because we are just as passionate about bikes.”

Cheap Motorcycle Shipping understands the fears their customers face. These can include breaking mirrors, chipping or scratching the paint on the fenders, or simply navigating the bike without understanding how to handle it. By taking extra precautions during the transport process, customers can have peace of mind that their motorcycle is in excellent hands.

During the coronavirus pandemic, customers are also focused on their safety in addition to their bikes. For this, the motorcycle shipper measures to ensure both their employees and customers are practicing safety throughout the entire transaction. Customer safety and exceptional services are a top priority for the company.

Their safety measures include touchless drop-offs and pickups, as well as proper personal protective equipment for employees. Cheap Motorcycle Shipping added, “ Our company works hard to provide a stress-free bike shipping experience, especially during a time where it may be more stressful.”

There’s hardly a comparison between a car and a motorcycle. One is significantly larger, featuring safety equipment for days, and the other allows the rider to be one with the road, with little to interfere with the experience. When it comes to shipping, there are huge differences, so many customers choose to use a specialized shipping company that understands the dynamic.

While the coronavirus may have other businesses shut down and making it inconvenient for customers to get the services or products they need, Cheap Motorcycle Shipping remains open and ready to assist customers with all their motorcycle shipping needs, at affordable prices. Get started today by requesting a free quote online.

To learn more about Cheap Motorcycle Shipping, visit their website at https://cheapmotorcycleshipping.com/. To request a quote or for questions, please call 888-227-1015.