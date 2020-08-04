PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Body composition analysis is the process to evaluate the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It gives the precise measurement of body fat in relation to lean body mass. Evaluation of body composition is essential in order to determine the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat. The growth of the overall body composition analyzers market can be contributed to rise in obese population across the globe, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements.

How Market Growth Looks Like?

The Body Composition Analyzers Market is poised to reach USD 668.16 Million, at a CAGR of 12.7%

Based on product, the market is segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic and research centers. Hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market, by end users and is expected to grow at highest CAGR.

Browse 71 market data tables and 30 figures spread through 116 pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=248209133



Major Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Growth in the Obese Population and Increasing Prevalence of Metabolic Disorders

Increasing Government Initiatives to Encourage Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle

Technological Advancements

Growth in the Number of Fitness Clubs, Weight Loss Clinics, and Sports Rehabilitation Centers

Increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients is driving the growth of this market;

Fitness clubs and wellness centers

Over the past few years, the number of fitness clubs has increased significantly as a result of the growing focus on health and fitness among people. At gyms and wellness centers, body composition analyzers not only measure the amount of body fat for weight loss but also provide complete body composition assessment to maintain health.

Academic & research centers

Academic & research centers conduct various studies to evaluate and understand the accuracy of various body composition analyzers. Over the years, studies have identified body composition as an important part of the overall fitness of individuals and hence a number of research activities are focusing on using relevant information about body composition for preventing obesity and the associated diseases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=248209133

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Key players in this Body Composition Analyzers Market includes Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.