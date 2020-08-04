DDI Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by 2022

Various verticals such as telecom & IT, BFSI, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, education, retail, and manufacturing through DNS, DHCP, and IP address management (DDI) market, would act as the main drivers for the growth of the service industry. However, the market for healthcare and life sciences is expected to have an exponential growth in the market. MarketsandMarkets forecasts the DDI market size to grow from USD 219.8 Million in 2017 to USD 467.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.3%.

All the IT and telecom industries use computers and mobile devices to execute their operations, each of these devices uses network to communicate data making network the most significant part of the workflow. DDI makes it easy for IT and telecom industries to support their current and evolving needs, while achieving the highest standards for service uptime, network reliability, and operational efficiencies.

The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the DDI market during the forecast period. SMEs had been majorly depended on manual records and spreadsheets to maintain their network. This was majorly due to the lack of awareness and budget constraints. However, with the proliferation of mobile devices and advent of IPv6, benefits of adopting DDI solutions and services is expected to drive the adoption of DHCP, DNS, and IPAM in SMEs during the forecast period.

There are several renowned vendors in this market such as Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise) (France), BlueCat Networks (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Infoblox Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Men & Mice (Iceland), EfficientIP (U.S.), BT Diamond IP (U.S.), FusionLayer,Inc. (Finland), Apteriks (Netherlands), SolarWinds (U.S.), NCC Group (U.K.), TCPWave Inc. (U.S.), PC Network (Philadelphia), and ApplianSys (U.K.). These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments to achieve growth in the DDI market.

Infoblox Inc., is one of the major providers of the DDI market. The company has adopted the inorganic strategy such as partnerships and acquisitions. In December 2016, Infoblox Inc. partnered with Qualys Inc. to facilitate clients with combined capabilities of Infoblox’s DNS technology and Qualys Cloud Platform. This partnership is likely to empower clients with enhanced capabilities such as asset management, visibility, and malware & data exfiltration threat identification, and compliance & audit. In February 2016, Infoblox acquired IID. This acquisition has enabled Infoblox to offer clients with context-aware security using clients existing infrastructure, to improve relevance and precision of security decisions.

BlueCat Networks is among the leading players in the DDI market. The company offers various solutions such as In-Store DNS and DHCP, Migrate to BlueCat DDI, Data Center Transformation, Virtualization & Cloud, Network Security, IPv6 Adoption, and Network Automation. It entered into various partnerships and acquisitions with local as well as global players. For instance, in February 2017 BlueCat Networks acquired Madison Dearborn Partners, a private equity firm. The acquisition would help BlueCat in developing and marketing of innovative and automated DNS solutions. In April 2016, BlueCat joined Riverbed-Ready Technology Alliance program to empower customers to leverage their network capabilities to efficiently manage rapidly changing business needs of the hybrid enterprise with the help of end-to-end solutions.

