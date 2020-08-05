Upcoming Growth Trends in the Beverage Stabilizers Market

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — The beverage stabilizers market is estimated at USD 117.1 million in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach a value of USD 153.8 million by 2023. Beverage stabilizers impart textural properties, physical functionalities, or physical stability to the products. They primarily stabilize oil and water emulsions. Beverage stabilizers are essential food additives that have been used by food & beverage manufacturers to maintain the end-product stability, texture, shape, and color.

The worldwide demand for beverage stabilizers is on the rise, particularly in the fruit drinks industry. The demand is governed by the performance quality and functionality of the products. Increasing demand for beverage stabilizers is one of the factors supporting market development and significant innovation.

The xanthan gum segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the beverage stabilizers market in 2018.

The increased demand for gluten-free products, globally, is fueling the demand for xanthan gum as a replacement for gluten. It is widely used as an additive in gluten-free products, owing to its better binding characteristics in comparison to other food additives, such as guar gum and locust bean gum. Xanthan gum offers several advantages such as texture enhancement, stabilization, shelf life extension, and water retention, owing to which, it is used by beverage producers for various applications. The use of xanthan gum helps in maintaining the suspension, giving a better appearance for beverages containing fruit pulp particles.

The stabilization segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the beverage stabilizers market in 2018.

The stabilization segment is projected to dominate this market through the forecast period. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the increased consumption of nutritional beverages with reduced calorie levels that require beverage stabilizers & systems. The function of beverage stabilizers such as hydrocolloids is to stabilize the emulsion, prevent separation, and, in the case of wine and other alcoholic beverages, to control ice crystal formation.

North America is estimated to dominate the beverage stabilizers market in 2018.

The North American region is estimated to form the largest market for beverage stabilizers in 2018. North American consumers are considered to be more health-conscious and pay close attention to the ingredients used in the food products and medicine they consume. The demand for natural food ingredients influences the buying behavior of key food & beverage manufacturers in the market. The potential demand for beverage stabilizers is further driven by the foodservice industry in the region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), DowDuPont (US), Ashland (US), Palsgaard (Denmark), Glanbia Nutritionals (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Advanced Food Systems (US), Chemelco International (Netherlands), and Nexira (France).

