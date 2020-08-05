Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals: The Most Preferred Lipid Nutrition Application

The lipid nutrition market is emerging due to increased awareness about the benefits of a healthy diet among the population, growing health concerns, increasing incidences of diseases with poor therapeutic alternatives, and a large portion of the population trying to ward off the effects of aging. The growing innovation in almost all segments such as functional foods, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, animal nutrition, and dietary supplements are also fueling the growth of lipid nutrition in emerging economies.

The global lipid nutrition market was valued at USD 6.51 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 11.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment accounted for the largest share of the lipid nutrition market, in terms of value, in 2016. Due to various health benefits of lipid nutrition such as Omega-3, Omega-6, and MCTs associated with weight management and performance enhancement, lipid nutrition is widely used in the dietary supplements & nutraceutical sector. Middle-class consumers in Asia are also showing a positive interest in nutrition and supplements due to urbanization and increasing income levels. Major food and pharma companies adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to acquire nutraceutical products companies to enter the dietary supplements & nutraceutical market. Gymnasiums, health clubs, and yoga centers also contribute significantly to the growing demand for dietary supplements.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a significant share in the global lipid nutrition market and is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing infant and women nutrition markets in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea along with diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investments in the food sector, are the main factors contributing to the dominance and fast growth of Asia-Pacific in the global lipid nutrition market.

The market is dominated by key players such as Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Nordic’s Naturals, Inc. (U.S.), Croda International Plc (U.K.), Cargill (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Neptune Wellness Solutions (Canada), Aker BioMarine AS (Norway), Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.), FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), and Polaris Nutritional Lipids (France).