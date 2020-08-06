CB Mills Offers Custom Tanks for Customers

Gurnee, Illinois, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — CB Mills, a division of Chicago Boiler, is pleased to announce they offer custom tanks for their customers. While some jobs only require standard sized tanks, there are some jobs that require a custom solution to best complete the task. With the customizable options available, clients are able to get the right tank for the job.

Customers who need a custom tank can choose from a variety of styles, including mixing tanks, custom designed tanks, UL tanks, API tanks, storage tanks and more. The facility can accommodate requests measuring up to 12 feet in diameter and up to 40 feet in length, giving customers greater flexibility in the tanks they order. Tanks can be equipped with a variety of heads, including flat flanged, dished and conical, and offer flanged nozzles or thread openings to accommodate manways, internal drop tubes, insulation rings and other accessories. CB Mills will complete every order to the standards, regulations and specifications set by the customer so they can rest assured they will receive the perfect tank to meet their needs.

CB Mills is proud to be a leading provider of customized tanks so their customers can always find just what they need beyond the standard sizes carried by other companies. Customers can rely on the long-standing reputation the company has built over the years to get the quality products they require.

Anyone interested in learning about the custom tank options available can find out more by visiting the CB Mills website or by calling 1-800-522-7343.

About CB Mills: CB Mills is a subsidiary of Chicago Boiler and provides engineering and manufacturing of a variety of industrial tanks, mills and more. They carry a vast selection of stock sizes and types and are capable of providing customized options as requested by their customers. Their goal is to provide their customers with the quality tanks they need to get their work done.

Company: CB Mills

Address: 1300 Northwestern Ave

City: Gurnee

State: IL

Zip code: 60031

Telephone number: 1-800-522-7343

Fax number: 1-847-662-4003

Email address: sales@cbmills.com