Ecosmob Announce Top of the Line Telepresence Solution for Legal Professionals and Judiciary Use

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Telepresence for legal and judiciary use is just perfect for the current times, offering high definition video, crystal clear audio and top level security.

Ecosmob, global VoIP tech leaders, announced launch of top of the line telepresence solution for legal professionals and judiciary use. Speaking on the occasion the company’s VP said, “Ecosmob telepresence solution is the outcome of intensive research and study of the legal profession’s need for remote video consultations and legal proceedings. It is easy to use and has features that are necessary for legal firms and for remote court proceedings.”

Elaborating on the features he went on to describe the HD video compatibility and quality. The Telepresence solution for legal industry can be used on large screen LCD monitor for compelling presentation or for group conference with astounding clarity in high definition video. Unlike video conferencing that has low quality video and a tendency to lag and jitter, Ecosmob’s telepresence solution works smoothly. “Our engineers have incorporated codecs and technology that will make for a lag and jitter-free viewing experience regardless of internet speeds and users connected to the system.”

Audio clarity is another big issue that has been taken care of quite cleverly in the Telepresence solution for legal industry. For example, there may be a number of participants. Microphone distances and volumes vary as does the way some people talk. Too high a volume can lead to clipping and distortion whereas if someone talks at a low volume they can be inaudible. Then there is the issue of background noise like fans. Equalization and noise reduction are part of the audio stream, giving an exceptional clarity to voice.

The third issue is that of sharing documents and making presentations. Legal experts may wish to consult with each other and with clients, peruse documents and share files. This telepresence solution makes all these tasks easy. Documents in electronic format can be shown on HD large screen monitors or the TV and are easily read by other participants.

Yet another requirement is that lawyers may be in a conference but may wish to have private chats. This is quite possible through the easy to use interface that lets a particular user ping another one for a private huddle and keep such conversation confidential. You can have one to many video in which, for example, one lawyer or judge addresses the audience. It can also be an interactive session. For instance, a judge may wish to examine a witness in which case he chooses an option and they can see and talk with each other while others in the virtual courtroom can also view the ongoing proceedings. All permutations are possible and the entire proceedings of a teleconference can be recorded.

Last, but not least, is the matter of security. By their very nature, legal consultations entail highest levels of confidentiality. Ecosmob’s telepresence solution incorporates secure encryption for confidentiality and security. No one can hack into it, eavesdrop or otherwise endanger security.

Ecosmob is proving to be the preferred telepresence solution provider on the basis of cost, which is far lower than what big names charge. Other reasons are expertise in customizing the solution, full support and personalized attention to each client.

Legal firms and governments interested in the telepresence solution may get in touch with Ecosmob by phone on 1-303-997-3139 or 91-7778842856 or simply chat live on https://www.ecosmob.com/telepresence-solution-for-legal/#Contact-us.