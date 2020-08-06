TRUMPower Upgrades Internal 150W Multiple Output AC/DC Power Supplies to Comply With New IEC 62368-1 Standards

Santa Clara, California, USA, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — Tumbler Technologies + TRUMPower has upgraded its TW150 series of dual, triple, and quad output AC/DC switching power supplies to comply with the new IEC 62368-1 hazard-based, performance-oriented standards, which will be replacing the current IEC 60950-1 safety standards on December 20, 2020.

The power supply is available in 3 standard models of dual outputs, 3 standard models of triple outputs, and 7 standard models of quadruple outputs. Its +3.3V, +5V, ±12V, ±15V, +24V, +28V, +48V flexible DC output combination is able to deliver 150W of continuous output power at 30 CFM forced air or 120W at convection cooling on open PCB and U-bracket form factors. The unit’s compact, open frame PCB design measures at only 3.00” (L) by 5.00” (W) by 1.36” (H) and its U-bracket form factor comes with a low profile of 3.00” x 5.00” x 1.57”.

Operating at a 90 to 264 VAC universal input, the series has over-temperature, over-load, and short-circuit protections. The TW150 has operating temperatures between 0°C to +60°C ambient, while derating linearly from 100% load at +40°C to 50% load at +60°C. It has 100,000 hours-minimum MTBF at full load, 25°C ambient, calculated per MIL-HDBK-217F and has an efficiency of 80% typical at full load and features an active PFC with PF up to 0.99.

The power supply series is RoHS compliant and approved to the latest ITE standards, including IEC/EN/UL 62368-1:2014 and CAN/CSA 22.2 No. 62368-1-14. The power supply complies with EMC and immunity standards including EN 55022, FCC, CISPR 22, Class B.

For more details on the TW150 series, please visit http://www.trumpower.com/library/tw150.pdf or email sales@trumpower.com.