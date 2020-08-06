Blanket Market Regional Perspectives | Top Company Profiles | In-depth Research Report

Global Blanket Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Blanket Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing consumer awareness, wide range of prices and design available in the market. Introduction of electric blankets are expected to attract more customers, thus boosting overall sale of the product.

Key Players:

Hudson’s Bay Company

Honeywell International

American Blanket Company

Kanata Blanket

Boll & Branch

Shanghai Easun Group

Growth Drivers:

Increase in number of advantages associated with the product coupled with growing population are some of key driving factors for the sustained growth of market, in the recent years. Globally, the market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next seven years, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for further development in the blanket market.

Increasing investment by international manufacturers has led to development of innovative features such as waterproof blankets; battery-powered blankets that consist of mobile chargeable sockets are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in upcoming years. Addition of lightweight, durable, machine washable and water resistant blanket is estimated to drive more consumers in the near future as well.

Market Segment:

Key Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in blanket manufacturing sector, high-end popularity of electric blanket, harsh atmospheric conditions, and existence of well-established industry players in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the blanket market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with ever-growing population, improved living standards, rising per capita income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

