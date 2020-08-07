Mobile Enterprise Application Market revenues to top $98.03 Billion by 2021

According to new market research report “Mobile Enterprise Application Market by Software (Accounting & Finance, ERP, Communication & Collaboration, and CRM), Operating System (Android, iOS, and Windows), Type of App, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the mobile enterprise application market size is estimated to grow from USD 48.24 Billion in 2016 to USD 98.03 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.24% from 2016 to 2021. Increase in smartphone penetration, boost in connectivity & productivity of both employees and organizations, increasing demand for real-time information capture, and organizations’ continued focus to make their business processes mobile-ready due to increase in mobile workforce are some of the driving forces in the mobile enterprise application industry.

Browse 73 market data tables and 58 figures spread through 165 pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile Enterprise Application Market by Software (Accounting & Finance, ERP, Communication & Collaboration, and CRM), Operating System (Android, iOS, and Windows), Type of App, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”

Enterprise resource planning software to play a key role in the mobile enterprise application market by 2021

The enterprise resource planning software has the largest market share in the mobile enterprise application software market during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to grow because it helps enterprises increase their operational efficiencies, improves communication & collaboration, anytime access to information, instant access to work center, and improves workforce productivity. Enterprise resource planning software leverage integrated systems such as financial management, supply chain, customer relationship management, project management, and business intelligence.

Hybrid apps will dominate the mobile enterprise application market by 2021

Among different types of apps, the hybrid app segment is expected to occupy the largest market share in the market during the forecast period. Hybrid app have a suite of features, such as they can integrate with device file system & web-based services, and they have embedded browsers to improve access to online content. Hybrid apps also have cross-platform support capability, which effectively reduces development cost of developers. In the market, hybrid apps dominate the market share due to its robust functionality, such as cross-platform support, access to devices, and ease of development.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute the largest market share in the mobile enterprise application market

APACis expected to hold the largest market share in the market during the forecast period. This is because of large scale acceptance of mobile enterprise application solutions and services by enterprises. There are several factors driving the impressive growth in the APAC region, such as rapid economic developments, globalization & foreign direct investments, increasing penetration of smartphones, and internet adoptions in workforce.

Major vendors in the mobile enterprise application market are AT&T (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), BlackBerry Limited (Canada), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Infosys Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Accenture (U.S.), Capgemini (France), HCL Technologies (India), and Deloitte (U.S.).

