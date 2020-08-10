Mellanox Technologies (Israel) is one of the leaders in developing multiple generations of high-speed interconnect solution

Sunnyvale, California, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Mellanox Technologies (Israel) is one of the leaders in developing multiple generations of high-speed interconnect solutions and Ethernet storage fabric switches and adapters. It has established its business globally, serving all major geographic regions comprising Asia, Europe, and the US. The company focuses on the organic growth strategy with dedicated R&D efforts on innovation. The company invests heavily in R&D; for instance, in 2017, the company invested about 42% of its revenue in R&D. The company is also one of the pioneers of InfiniBand switches.

The company initially started offering InfiniBand switches and then added Ethernet switches to its portfolio in 2007. So, the company’s core strategies include the facilitation of continued adoption of InfiniBand switches and Ethernet switches by expanding its partnerships with key vendors. Currently, Mellanox Technologies mainly focuses on capturing the Ethernet storage fabric market by expanding its Ethernet switch portfolio. Along with R&D, the company also invests a high share of its revenue in sales and marketing, ensuring the effective channel fit. The company’s marketing and sales offices are in the US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Taiwan, and Australia. To further focus its efforts on design and marketing, the company relies on third-party vendor manufacturing.

Cisco Systems Inc., (US) invests heavily in R&D to develop cost-competitive products and stay ahead in the industry. In 2017, it invested around USD 6.33 billion in R&D for the enhancement of existing products and developing cost-effective and high performing products with new features. For instance, the company launched the upgraded catalyst 9000 series switches, which provide a smarter and secure way of network deployment. Furthermore, Cisco Systems focuses on providing intelligent network automation, security, and analytics switching platforms. The company offers real-time visibility solutions for data centers through its newly innovated Tetration Analytics platform. This provides behavior-based application insight using deep forensic-based analysis. The company achieves productivity and cost efficiency by ensuring inventory management, flexibility regarding capacity, and quality and cost management. This is achieved by third-party manufacturing contracts.

