MBAF’s Hernando Gomez Re-Elected to Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Miami, FL, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Nationally recognized public accounting and advisory firm, MBAF, is proud to announce that Hernando Gomez, principal in the Management Advisory Services Department and principal-in-charge of the Business Valuation division at MBAF, has been re-elected to the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 term. Gomez will serve as Group Chair of the International Business Growth Committee. In his two prior terms, Gomez served as vice-chair of the Committee.

Gomez was officially reappointed to the board during a virtual General Session meeting on June 30.

As a board member, Gomez will continue to drive the Chamber’s mission to be “The Voice of Business in South Florida.” The leadership of the GMCC is comprised of a distinguished group of member volunteers representing businesses of all sizes from a broad range of industries.

“For the past several years, Hernando has applied his international business expertise to the GMCC and has been instrumental in furthering Miami’s reputation as an international business hub,” said Tony Argiz, MBAF’s chairman and CEO. “It’s impressive to see his dedication to supporting his local community and the GMCC. I look forward to what he will do as chair.”

With over two decades of experience, Gomez is an expert in advising companies and entrepreneurs on business valuations, debt management, financial modeling, litigation support and more. Recognized internationally, his services are sought-after in over 20 countries.

In addition to his involvement with the GMCC, he is currently the president of the Miami Chapter for the American Society of Appraisers, a member of Barry University Business School’s Dean Advisory Circle, a co-founding member and board member of the Hong Kong Business Association of Florida, a mentor at the Miami Small Business program for United Way and serves as a South Florida market advisory board member for a global bank.

Gomez earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and his master’s degree in Business Administration from the Universidad del Norte in Barranquilla, Colombia. He also holds a master’s degree in International Business from Florida International University. Gomez is a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA), an Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA), Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) and an International Training Fellow (ITF).

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 18 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

