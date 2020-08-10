Redpoint San Marcos Offers Pet-Friendly Student Apartments

Posted on 2020-08-10 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

San Marcos, Texas, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint San Marcos is pleased to announce they offer pet-friendly student apartments for those who are attending Texas State University. The apartment complex is conveniently located with easy access to the campus, giving students all the comforts of home without having to stay on campus.

The beautiful apartment complex at Redpoint San Marcos is located just minutes away from the campus, making it easy for students to commute to their classes and any events they plan to attend the university. Students can choose from a variety of floor plans, including two, three, and four-bedroom options, allowing them to select the number of roommates they would like. Townhomes are also available. Rent is charged per student, giving residents peace of mind they won’t be penalized if a roommate fails to pay their share of the rent. The cost of the apartments includes everything students need, including Internet access, furniture, in-unit laundry, a private balcony, and more. Pets are allowed.

In addition to the beautifully furnished apartments, students can take advantage of a variety of amenities at Redpoint San Marcos. These include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, outdoor lounges, a grilling area, private study spaces, media rooms, and a number of planned social events throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the pet-friendly student apartments can find out more by visiting the Redpoint San Marcos website or by calling 1-512-253-8090.

About Redpoint San Marcos: Redpoint San Marcos is an apartment and townhome complex for students located just minutes from the Texas State University campus. The apartments include a variety of amenities, all for a low price to give students a home-away-from-home feel. All of the amenities are included, and students are welcome to bring their pets.

Company: Redpoint San Marcos
Address: 650 River Road
City: San Marcos
State: TX
Zipcode: 78666
Telephone number: 1-512-253-8090

