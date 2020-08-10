Clinical Trial Management System Market is Expecting Major Technological Transformations in Near Future

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Clinical Trial Management Techniques Market is expected to reach USD 1,065.6 million by 2022 from USD 590.0 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.6%. Factors such as significant outsourcing of clinical trial research to CROs, rising number of clinical trials, availability of advanced CTMS solutions, and rising government funds & grants to support clinical trials are driving the overall demand for CTMS across key markets.

Key questions addressed in the report:

# What are the growth opportunities related to CTMS market across major regions in the future?

# Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of enterprise CTMS products. Will this scenario continue in the next five years?

# What are the various types of CTMS products and their market share in the overall market?

# What are the new trends and advancements in the clinical trials industry?

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017

By end user, the CTMS market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, medical device companies, and others. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is further subsegmented into large pharmaceutical companies and mid-small pharmaceutical companies. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the CTMS market in 2017. The largest share is attributed to the increasing adoption of CTMS software during drug clinical trials by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

Recent Developments:

# In November 2017, Bio-Optronics and Complion entered into a partnership in order to integrate and develop their solutions, namely, CTMS and eRegulatory Solutions.

# In September 2017, Pamplona completed the acquisition of Paraxel and bought its shares in order to help PARAXEL increase its productivity.

# In May 2017, Oracle opened its Oracle Cloud EU Region in Germany, with the addition of modern infrastructure as a service (IaaS) architecture and new IaaS and platform as a service (PaaS) cloud services.

# In January 2017, MedNet Solutions released the latest version of iMedNet with enhanced features.

# In June 2016, Bio-Optronics launched the latest version of the Clinical Conductor CTMS.

North America is expected to dominate the CTMS market during the forecast period

Geographically, the Clinical Trial Management Techniques Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global CTMS market during the forecast period (2017-2027). Factors such as rising number of on-going clinical trials (especially in the US), presence of leading players from both demand and supply sides, and government funding for clinical research are contributing to the large share of the North American region.

Key Market Players:

As of 2016, the global clinical trial management systems market was dominated by Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions, Inc. (US), PAREXEL International Corporation (US), Bioclinica. (US), Bio-Optronics, Inc. (US), IBM (US), DATATRAK (US), Veeva Systems (US), DSG (US), MasterControl (US), ERT (US), Forte Research Systems (US), MedNet Solutions (US), ArisGlobal (US), and DZS Software Solutions (US).

Analysis of the market developments between 2014 and 2017 revealed that several growth strategies such as product launches, enhancements, strategic acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions were adopted by the market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the CTMS market. Among these business strategies, product enhancements, agreements, and partnerships were the most widely adopted growth strategies by the players in the CTMS market.

