At a CAGR of 10.3%, Cell Lysis Market projected to surpass $3.84 Billion

The Global Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market consists of various products that are used for extraction of nucleic material, proteins and other cell content. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine. High potential growth in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the market. However, high cost of cell-based research and shortage of skilled personnel are hampering the growth of the global market.

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Cell Lysis Market is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Target Audience for this Report:

Cell lysis instrument manufacturers and suppliers

Academic Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and development (R&D) companies

Business research and consulting service providers

Medical research laboratories

Academic medical centers and universities

On the basis of product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Consumables include reagents and kits, beads, and disposables. Reagents and kits are further classified into enzymes, detergent solutions, and other reagents and kits. Enzymes are mostly used for chemical cell disruption and form major portion of the reagents and kits market. The instruments segment comprises sonicators, homogenizers, and other instruments. Sonicators account for largest share of the instruments market owing to its increasing use in cell fractionation. However, high cost of sonicators hinders its growth.

On the basis of type of cell, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market, owing to rising investments by governments and companies for cell-based research. Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS urges a demand for advanced treatment options and development of cell therapies. This increases the market growth of mammalian and microbial cells.

End-users, included in the Cell Fractionation market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

Based on regions, the global cell lysis and disruption market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in aging population, and increasing government funding in North America.

Key players in the cell lysis market include Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).