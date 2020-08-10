Gel Documentation Systems Market Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — The major factors driving the market are growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and increase in funding for research & development in genomics, proteomics, and electrophoresis techniques.

According to research report the gel documentation systems market size is expected to reach USD 304 million by 2023 from USD 258 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=17162887

• On the basis of light source, the gel documentation systems market has been segmented into laser, LED, and UV light sources. The market in the laser segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of application, the gel documentation systems market is categorized into protein quantification, nucleic acid quantification, and other applications. The protein quantification segment is expected to register a highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• On the basis of detection technique, the market is categorized into UV, chemiluminescence, and fluorescence detection techniques. The chemiluminescence segment is expected to register a highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• On the basis of product type, the gel documentation systems market is categorized into instruments, software, and accessories The instruments segment is further categorized into film gel documentation instruments and digital gel documentation instruments.

Prominent players in the gel documentation systems market include GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), LI-COR Biosciences (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Vilber Lourmat (France), Scientific Digital Imaging plc (UK), Bio-Techne (US), Cleaver Scientific (US), and Azure Biosystems (US).

The key strategies followed by most companies in the gel documentation systems market are product launches & approvals, expansions, agreements & collaborations, and acquisitions to achieve growth in the global market. Product launches accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies adopted from 2015 to 2018.

Get Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=17162887

Based on region, the gel documentation systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest share due to the increasing research in the fields of proteomics and genomics, increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure, and the availability of government grants to support research activities.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com