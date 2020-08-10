Sports Good Market Geographic Scope Analysis | Product Overview | Competitive Landscape

Global Sports Goods Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Sports Goods Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising enthusiasm towards sports & sporting events, increasing focus towards fitness activities, and growing penetration of retail e-commerce sector across the globe. 

Key Players:

  • Callaway Golf
  • Amer Sports
  • Puma
  • Adidas
  • Nike
  • Mizuno 

Growth Drivers: 

Rising disposable income and health consciousness among young population in both developed and developing economies worldwide are anticipated to drive the growth of sports goods market over the forecast period. Changing lifestyle patterns and increasing participation in sports related activities by young population are estimated to fuel the market growth in upcoming years.

Increasing awareness about health benefits associated with sports and fitness activities such as improved health and reduced the risk of chronic disorders are boosting the market demand of sports goods. Additionally, sports and fitness activities helps to limit depression, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Such factors are leading to the soaring demand of sports and fitness activities.

Market Segment: 

Key Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Regional Insights: 

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in sports equipment sector, shifting preference towards sports, fitness, and adventure activities, like aerobics, hiking, training, and trail running and existence of well-established sports infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold a major share in the sports goods market displaying a massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising enthusiasm for various sports events, increasing per capita income, growing penetration of e-commerce websites and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

