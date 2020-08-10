ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market | Oxford Immunotec, Cellular Technologies, Mabtech, BD, Abcam

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is driven by the rising global incidence of chronic diseases, increasing vaccine development to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, and technological advancements in ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits and analyzers.

[111 Pages Report] The ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market is projected to reach USD 287 million by 2023 from USD 135 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market by Product (Assay Kit (T Cell and B Cell assay), Analyzer, Ancillary Products), Application (Transplant, Vaccines, Clinical Trials, Cancer), End User (Hospital, Labs, Research Institute) – Global Forecast to 2023

What drives the Market?

Rising Global Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Vaccine Development to Address the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance

Technological Advancements in ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Kits and Analyzers

On the other hand, the availability of alternative detection technologies is expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

Download a PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124350584

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2018–2023)”

The ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growth in APAC is largely driven by the large patient population and high prevalence of chronic diseases in this region.

Key Market

Players Some of the prominent players in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot are Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technologies (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Abcam (UK).

Oxford Immunotec is the leading player in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market. The company focuses on the development of diagnostic kits for the early detection of diseases such as TB and tick-borne diseases. The company has its presence across the globe and to maintain and improve its presence in the market; Oxford Immunotec adopted both organic as well as inorganic strategies. The company also invests a significant amount on research and development activities. In 2017, it spent around 16% of its revenue on R&D activities, which is higher than most of its counterparts.

Cellular Technology Limited (CTL) is among the pioneers of the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays. The company developed the first ELISpot analyzers and has been leading the analyzers market ever since. It also offers ELISpot and FluoroSpot kits for detection of multiple analytes. The company’s assay kits are available for the detection of cytokines, antibodies as well as other analytes such as granzymes. The analyzers from CTL are able to detect up to 8 colors.

Request a Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=124350584

Recent developments: