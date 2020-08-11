Madarth announces 5 new client wins amidst the COVID lockdown

Chennai, India, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Madarth, a fast emerging branding, advertising, design, and digital boutique agency based out of Chennai, has onboarded five new clients from diverse sectors, ranging from F&B to digital payments to health and wellness. Sree Annapoorna Foods, PhonePe, Puli-mark-Shikakai, Musli Power, and CAMSPay’s make up for the basket of new acquisitions. In addition to these, Flipkart has renewed its association with Madarth for its digital and social media marketing initiatives.

For Sree Annapoorna Foods (SAF), the mandate includes a complete rebranding exercise followed by a wide range of activities ranging from designing to print and television advertising, digital marketing, social media branding, and performance marketing. Commencing with Tamil Nadu, the mandate covers all the four southern states with plans to go National, in a phased manner.

While for PhonePe, Madarth will be conceptualizing and creating, short and long, white-board HR videos as a part of their training program and includes scripting, animation, voice-overs, and music.

For CAMSPay, the mandate is to increase awareness about the product for their sales team to make effective sales and also to create digital leads via B2B performance marketing.

For Pulimark and Musli Power, Madarth will manage their digital marketing campaigns comprising of display advertisement, search ads, Amazon landing ads, and lead generation ads.

Speaking about the new client acquisitions, Madhavan Sankara, CEO, Madarth says “It is imperative for brands to engage with consumers through innovative, relevant messaging and mediums, especially during times such as these. As the custodian of the brand’s imagery, we partner with the brands at a much deeper level than just creating advertisements and messaging, by constantly revisiting their communication objectives and strategies, in an effort to achieve the best return on investments and value for money spent”.

About Madarth: Madarth is a fast emerging independent branding, design, and digital agency. The mission is to turn Indigenous products into Indian brands and the vision to transform Indian businesses into world-class brands. The freedom to let creativity take flight and the responsibility to ensure that the solutions remain down to earth. The work that values customers’ time and the perk that values clients’ money. The will to work with minimum budget and the skill to create maximum impact. The inventiveness of an ad-agency and the insightfulness of a partner. The madness and the meaningfulness. The ‘left’ side of Madhavan. The ‘right’ side of Siddharth.* And a team of brilliant minds together. That’s Madarth. To know more visit www.madarth.com

