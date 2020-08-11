Qualcomm: Leading Embedded Systems Provider

San Diego, California, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Qualcomm is one of the leading providers of semiconductors and processors used in embedded applications. It has designed the Snapdragon processor that enables fast computing and high-tech visualization of processes for various embedded applications. It offers an exceptional experience to users along with features like Ultra HD video and enhanced imaging, among others. It enhances the performance and energy efficiency of the system. The Qualcomm Application Processor is also designed to meet the requirements of embedded applications like home automation, industrial optimization, digital signage, and others. The company focuses on product development as its strategy, which ensures high-quality products.

QUALCOMM Embedded Systems

Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 Processor Features

CPU: CPU comes with advanced architecture to enhance performance in mobile power profiles. The quad core CPU provides multi-tasking and multi-threaded application support. For higher performance and low latency, it comes with LP-DD3 memory.

GPU: The processor has an Adreno 330 GPU that delivers up to 50% better graphics performance. The GPU can support enhanced graphics and compute API comprising OpenGL ES 3.0, DirectX, OpenCL, Renderscript Compute, and FlexRender technology.

DSP: Hexagon DSP supports extremely low power processes for a range of applications such as superior audio and highly developed editing applications. DSP supports floating point calculations, dynamic multi-threading, and multimedia commands to improve efficiency.

Connectivity: It comes with a + USB 3.0 for quick transfers. It offers 802.11an 2×2 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and also provides Qualcomm® IZat™ GNSS location technology that combines numerous location services in a sole high–performance navigation process.

Power Management: It provides SMP dynamic CPU power control for continued high performance. Its latest Qualcomm® Quick Charge 2.0 technology enables quick battery charging.

Embedded Systems

An embedded system is a computerized system designed by combining computer hardware and software to perform specific tasks in a larger system. Due to a rise in demand for portable devices and multicore processors, embedded systems are advancing at a fast pace. These systems are widely used in industries like automotive, communication, consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, aerospace, and defense. The embedded system offers enhanced product superiority. It also optimizes system resources and improves overall operational performance.

Some of the top embedded systems providers are STMicroelectronics, Intel, Renesas, NXP, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics, and Microchip.