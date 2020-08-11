Fulfill All Your Embedded Software Requirements With STMicroelectronics

San Diego, California, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — STMicroelectronics is globally known for its embedded software and semiconductor solutions. It is one of the major players in integrated device manufacturing and delivers solutions that are crucial for IoT and smart driving. The company offers a wide range of embedded system software that enables quick assessment and advancement of applications. The embedded solutions provided by the company are mainly categorized into MCU & MPU embedded software and MEMS and sensor software. MCU & MPU embedded software are designed by integrating with microcontrollers offered by STMicroelectronics like the STM32, STM8, and SPC5. MEMS and sensor software comes with MEMS drivers and sensors that enable one to design the embedded system as per requirements.

STMicroelectronics Embedded Software Features

MCU & MPU Software

STM32 Embedded Software comes with low level drivers and a hardware abstraction layer, along with a real- time operating system, USB, transmission control protocol , or IP that improves the efficiency of the system. It also offers cryptography and graphical interfaces , along with motor control and safety.

STM8 Embedded Software enables developers to use all the functions of microcontrollers. The software supports connectivity with LinPackage, DAL I , and LNB.

SPC5 Embedded Software comes with a n SPC5 32-bit automotive microcontroller that comprises a complete ecosystem of hardware tools required for product assessment and development, the SPC5 studio for a development environment, and software tools that include startup examples and much more.

MEMS and Sensor Software

STMicroelectronics offers open-source MEMS drivers , which enable the use of MEMS sensors with multiple types of OS. There are a variety of drivers available ; the user can select the one that is most suitable based on their application.

iNE MO Engine suite is part of the embedded software offered by the company . It is a combination of sensors and has the ability to read and merge real – time output from various sensors in the system , which helps improve the performance and efficiency of the system.

Open.MEMS is offered along with MEMS and sensor software that provides highly accurate data from the various sensors in the system. This is usually used in wearable devices or applications like IoT.

Embedded Systems

An embedded system is designed by a combination of hardware and software. These systems are designed in a way to either perform specific tasks or as per the requirement of the user. The major characteristics of embedded systems include real-time operation, configurability, multitasking capability, pre-programmed function, and simplification of complex processes. These systems are highly reliable and user-friendly and provide an error-free output at an affordable cost.

Some of the top embedded systems providers are Qualcomm, Intel, Renesas, NXP, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics, and Microchip.