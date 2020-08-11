Clearwater Community Volunteers Sow the Seeds for Children’s Gardening Classes at Community Gardens

CLEARWATER, FL USA, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — On August 10, the Clearwater Community Gardens broke ground on their beautification project in partnership with the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) and National Community Services, Inc. (NCS). Ten volunteers from the three nonprofits worked from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. despite the summer heat, pulling weeds, clearing away overgrown areas and removing debris to restore the natural beauty of the environment.

Bill Poulin, Manager of the Clearwater Community Gardens said, “With the help of our sponsors we have helped people to live healthier, more organic, lives for over 5 years. Now, with our partners in the community we have our sights set on the start of a program to bring that to the younger generation.”

The Clearwater Community Gardens is working with CCV and NCS to start a children’s environmentally-friendly gardening program at the Community Gardens to help kids lead healthier lives.

Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV Center said “Our environment will only survive to the degree that we learn about it and take responsibility for it, exemplifying Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard’s words ‘The litter which messes up the terrain and water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in idle moments, one can do something about. Planting a tree may seem little enough, but it is something.’”

Through this program, children will be able to learn about the importance of maintaining the environment while growing organic foods in their own backyards. The course is being piloted over the next few weeks.

The Clearwater Community Gardens is looking for more gardeners, having several garden plots available for lease. Additional perks include a walk-through pollinator garden and 4 honey bee hives to pollinate your gardens, all of which yield bountiful and organic results.

To inquire more information about the Gardens or the children’s gardening course, please email howard@clearwatercommunitygardens.org.

CCV provides its services at no cost to nonprofits as a means of creating a safer community by facilitating the activities of organizations like the Clearwater Community Gardens.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 28 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.