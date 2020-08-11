‘Creative for a Cause’ Creates a Simple Video with a Powerful Message

Boston, MA, 2020-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — In June, Viamark Video teamed up with The Guild for Human Services to produce a powerful advocacy piece that demonstrates the many ways people of color matter to the community, the world, and more specifically, The Guild.

The video piece – which utilized a simple mix of emotional visuals, music, and messaging – aimed to counter the negative imagery and portrayals of Black Lives Matter protesters. “The Guild’s CEO, Amy Sousa, was dismayed to see what was happening in the news and how many media outlets were showing the Black Lives Matter protests with such negative imagery,” says Glenn Anderson, founder of Viamark Video and Creative for a Cause. “Having worked on several projects with Amy and the phenomenal staff and community at The Guild, we were immediately on board with her idea to create a powerful message to provoke thought and positive dialogue.”

The Guild for Human Services is a nonprofit organization that offers a continuum of services for youth and adults with intellectual disabilities; including autism and behavioral/mental health challenges. The Guild School serves approximately 85 students from age 6 to 21 years old and they operate 11 residential homes for adults. Approximately 80% of their staff identifies themselves as people of color.

Creative for a Cause is an initiative of Viamark Video that cultivates collaborations and partnerships with healthcare practices, nonprofits, and cause-marketers in an effort to build effective video campaigns that accomplish world-changing goals. To view the video, visit www.ViamarkVideo.com.

