Integrated Passive Devices Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2025

11th July 2020 – The global Integrated Passive Devices Market size was estimated at USD 874.6 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2025. Miniaturization in electronic components making valuable additions in marketplace, smart phones, tablets and wearables are espousing exponential success in today’s market place. Continuing in the same vein, integrated passive devices has made it to top of the table with technological upgrades in smart phones, tablets and wearables soaring market ratings with successive growth figures.

Segmentation of integrated passive devices market by base includes silicon and non-silicon. Segmentation by product includes baluns, couplers, duplexers and harmonic filters. Segmentation of integrated passive devices market by type includes ESD, EMI and RF-IPD. Segmentation by application includes data converters, EMI/RFI Filtering and LED Lighting. By region, integrated passive devices market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America.

Access Integrated Passive Devices Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/integrated-passive-devices-ipd-market

Integrated passive devices market by RF-ID segment leads market share owing to growth in market for miniaturized components/compact consumer electronics devices such as smart phones, tablets and wearable’s. RF components or modules better known as MODEMS holds the crux to system and miniaturization is better achieved with integrated passive system devices over traditional devices. Baluns occupy foremost place in integrated passive devices market share owing to its enhanced use in diverse applications using IPD’s. Integrated passive devices market by Baluns segment is moving market rankings by the preference to baluns with personalized filters.

By regions, MEA witnesses rapid growth in IPD market in being early adopters to technological changes. Powerful presence of smart phones, tablets and wearable’s in these regions are significant reasons promoting market growth in IPD market. Key drivers to the IPD market include rising consumption of IPD devices in industrial markets coupled with integration of IPD devices for RF applications.

Key industries in IPD market include On Semiconductor, Stats ChipPac, ST Microelectronics, Murata-IPDIA, Joahnson Technology, Onchip devices, AFSC, and Infineon Technologies.

Request a Sample Copy of Integrated Passive Devices Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/integrated-passive-devices-ipd-market/request-sample

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 IPD Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 IPD Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 IPD Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 IPD Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com