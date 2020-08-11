Runtime Application Self Protection Market by Solution, Service & Deployment Mode – 2022 | MarketsandMarkets ™

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Aug-11 — According to a research report “Runtime Application Self-Protection Market by Solution (Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Others (Packaged Software, Embedded Software, Hosted Software)), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The RASP market size is expected to grow from USD 294.7 Million in 2017 to USD 1,240.1 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.3%. The growing adoption of technologically advanced solutions has introduced many security threats associated with enterprise applications. As there is a rise in sophisticated cyber threats for critical information theft, the RASP market is expected to gain traction over the next 5 years.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the RASP market

Due to the presence of a large number of RASP vendors, North America is expected to have the largest market size in the RASP market; whereas, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Factors, such as growing need to protect critical applications and data in organization, non-involvement of security professional during SDLC, and stringent regulatory compliances, are driving the adoption of RASP solutions. Furthermore, the market in developing regions, such as the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is expected to grow due to the increasing usage of mobility, cloud computing, expanding retail and banking sectors, and regulatory compliances.

Market Players

The emergence of cloud computing and virtualization is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the runtime application self-protection solution vendors. The runtime application self-protection market comprises key vendors, such as Arxan Technologies, Inc. (US), Contrast Security, Inc. (US), Micro Focus International plc (UK), Signal Sciences Corporation (US), VASCO Data Security International, Inc. (US), Veracode, Inc. (US), IMMUN.IO Inc. (Canada), Pradeo Security Systems (France), Prevoty, Inc. (US), and Waratek Ltd. (Ireland). The market also includes various key innovators such as Promon (Norway), RunSafe Security (US), and GuardSquare NV (Belgium). These vendors provide runtime application self-protection solutions and services to end-users to cater to their unique business requirements, and compliance and security needs.

Micro Focus (UK) is among the leading players in the RASP market. The fundamental objective of the company is to meet every client’s requirements and also provide new advancements in RASP. The company serves clients across industries, such as government, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, IT and telecom, and aerospace and defense. The company has its major presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Micro Focus is considered to be one of the strongest providers of RASP solutions and services. The company follows both organic and inorganic growth strategies for business expansions.

Veracode (US) is another leading provider of RASP solutions and services to various verticals across the globe. The company has a noteworthy presence in many countries in North America, Europe, and APAC, MEA, and Latin America. Veracode’s long-term strategy is to launch new RASP solutions and enhance its capabilities through new product launches and partnerships with strong companies.

