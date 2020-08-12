Surgical Lasers Market Expected to be Worth 2.37 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in surgical lasers, increasing incidence and prevalence of targeted diseases, and high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders are the major factors driving the growth of this market. In addition, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are further adding to the growth prospects of this market.

This report studies the global surgical lasers market over the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. The market is expected to reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2021; growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2021.

Emerging markets such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the surgical lasers market. This growth in these regions can be attributed to factors such as rising geriatric population, prevalence of lifestyle disorders, and increasing investments by leading players in these countries.

On the basis of type, the surgical lasers market is categorized into five segments, namely, carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, argon lasers, Nd:YAG lasers, diode lasers, and other surgical lasers (fiber lasers, dye lasers, Er:YAG lasers, and excimer lasers). The carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the market due to the widespread availability of innovative CO2-based surgical lasers and ongoing technological advancements in cosmetic laser treatment.

By application, the market is segmented into ophthalmology, dentistry, dermatology, cardiology, gynecology, urology, oncology, and other applications (liposuction, ENT, and GIT). The urology segment is expected to be the fastest-growing surgical laser application segment. Growth in this application segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of urological disorders (such as kidney stones, renal cancer, and prostate enlargement), growing patient preference for minimally invasive urological surgeries, and ongoing technological advancements in surgical laser products.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global surgical lasers market, followed by Europe in 2016. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Factors driving market growth in the Asia-Pacific region include the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to the procedural benefits of surgical laser products, and increasing government initiatives to reduce the burden of ophthalmic disorders.

As of 2015, Lumenis (Israel), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), Alma Lasers (Israel), IPG Photonics Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Spectranetics Corporation (U.S.), Biolitec AG (Austria), Fotona d.o.o. (Slovenia), and BISON MEDICAL Co., Ltd. (South Korea) are some of the key players operating in the surgical lasers market.

