Flexible and Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market Worth $1,054.1 million | Growth Drivers | North America hold the largest share

According to the new market research report “Flexible and Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market by Product (Flexible Ureteroscopes, Semi-rigid Ureteroscopes), Application (Urolithiasis, Urinary Stricture, Kidney Cancer), End User (ASCS, Hospitals), and Region (US, Canada, Asia, Europe) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Flexible Ureteroscopy Market Major Growth Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Urolithiasis

Technological Advancements and Increasing Adoption of Single-Use Devices

Growth in the Geriatric Population and Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Adverse Effects of Lithotripsy Procedures

Improving Hospital Infrastructure

Favorable Healthcare Reforms in the US

Target Audience for this Report:

Manufacturers and vendors of flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopes

Research associations related to urology surgeries

Various research and consulting firms

Distributors of flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopes

Government bodies

Venture capitalists

Flexible ureteroscopes are expected to account for the largest share of the market.

By type of product, the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopes market is further segmented into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The growing incidence of urolithiasis, rising prevalence rate of kidney cancers, and technological advancements in flexible ureteroscopes are the primary factors driving the growth of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market.

Urolithiasis applications to account for the largest share of the market

By application, this market is classified into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of urolithiasis globally.

Hospitals are expected to dominate the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy end-user market in 2018

By end user, the flexible ureteroscopy market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the high number of surgeries performed in hospitals.

By region, the flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest regional market for ureteroscopes majorly due to the high prevalence of kidney stones (and the large number of surgical procedures performed for the same) and the rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the semi-rigid ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. Growth in this region is mainly due to the large patient population.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).