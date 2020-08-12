Virus Filtration Market worth $3.25 Billion by 2020

Pune, India , 2020-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Virus Filtration Market by Product (Kits & Reagents, Systems, Services), Application (Biologics (Vaccine & Therapeutics, Blood, Tissues, Stem Cells), Devices, Air, Water Purification), End User (Biopharmaceutical, CROs, Research) – Global Forecast to 2020″ The virus filtration market is expected to reach USD 3.25 billion by 2020 from USD 1.82 billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 12.3%. Factors such as rise in R&D expenditure, growth of biopharmaceutical industry, and increasing government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are driving the growth of virus filtration market. On the other hand stringent government regulations for validation of filtration products and highly consolidated market are the major factors restraining the growth of this market. Asian region and increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing presents high-growth opportunities in this market. Growing adoption of single-use technologies is an upcoming trend in the virus filtration market.

Kits and reagents are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2015

The products segments included in the market are, kits and reagents, filtration systems, other products and services. Of these, the kits and reagents product segment accounted for the largest share of the global virus filtration market in 2015. High growth in kits and reagents market is attributed to the rise in R&D expenditure, growth of biopharmaceutical industry and rental agreements for reagents.

Biologicals applications account for the largest share of the market in 2015

The application segments included in this report are, biologicals, medical devices, water purification, and air purification. The biologicals segment is further classified into, vaccines and therapeutics, blood and blood products, cellular and gene therapy products, tissue and tissue products and stem cell products. The biologicals forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment in the global virus filtration market by 2020 and vaccines and therapeutics accounted for the major share of global biologicals segment in 2015.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to dominate the virus filtration end-user market in 2015

On the basis of end user segments this report is classified into, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic research institutes and medical devices companies. Of these, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies was the largest and CRO’s are the fastest-growing end user segment in 2015.

North America to command the largest share of the virus filtration market in 2015

The geographic segments included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). The North America region includes U.S. and Canada. Asian regional segment includes, China, Japan, India and RoA. Geographic analysis reveals that North America accounted for the largest share of the global virus filtration market in 2015. Growth in this market can be attributed to the growth of biopharmaceutical industry.

The virus filtration market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the virus filtration market include Merck & Co., Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), and Pall Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Wuxi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc. (China).

