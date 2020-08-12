Tangential Flow Filtration Market Overview, Global Trends & Market Size – Forecast 2024

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — The advantages of TFF over normal flow filtration (NFF), the increasing adoption of single-use technologies, and increased cGMP adoption are the key factors driving the market growth.

According to the new market research report Tangential Flow Filtration Market is expected to grow from USD 944 million in 2019 to USD 1,590 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.



• Based on material type, the global tangential flow filtration market is divided into PES/PS, regenerated cellulose, and other materials. The PES/PS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global TFF market in 2019.

• Based on the product, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into systems, membrane filters, and accessories. The systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the TFF market in 2019, owing to factors such as the increasing use of different single-use systems among end users due to their advantages, such as a reduced need for product validation and cleaning.

• Based on application, the TFF market is segmented into bioprocess applications, viral vector and vaccine purification, and other applications such as drug formulation, blood plasma fractionation, media and buffer preparation, and pharmaceutical water purification.

• Based on technique, the global tangential flow filtration market is divided into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and other TFF techniques.

In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the tangential flow filtration market, followed by Europe. The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry and significant R&D spending by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. An increasing focus on the enhancement of productivity and efficiency in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes has also driven the adoption of membrane filters and membrane systems in the separation and purification processes.



The major companies in the global TFF Market are Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), and Repligen Corporation (US).

