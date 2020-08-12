Hospital EMR Systems Market Insights, Trends | Industry Report, 2025 | MarketsandMarkets™

The global hospital EMR systems market is projected to reach USD 20.7 billion by 2025 from USD 14.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. In 2019, Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), MEDITECH (US), and CPSI (US) were some of the major players in the hospital EMR systems market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253

Some of the other prominent players operating in the hospital EMR systems market are GE Healthcare (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), MEDHOST (US), eClinicalWorks (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), Intersystems Corporation (US), MTBC (US), Cantata Health (US), Advanced Data Systems Corporation (US), CureMD (US), Kareo (US), Modernizing Medicine (US), DrChrono (US), Greenway Health (US), and AdvancedMD (US).

Cerner Corporation (US) is one of the major players in the hospital EMR systems market in 2019. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio and provides services such as consulting, record retrieval, and IT management. Its dominance in the market can be attributed to its active R&D activities and strong geographical footprint through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. To garner a larger share of the hospital EMR systems industry, the company continuously focuses on product innovation and collaborations with other companies.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=253

Epic Systems (US) is one of the major players in the hospital EMR systems market in 2019. Epic’s position in the market is mainly due to the innovative EHR solutions offered by the company. The company also focuses on improving its geographic presence across the globe and integrating its hospital EMR solutions with other healthcare IT solutions to improve the quality of care and enhance productivity for healthcare providers. In this regard, in 2019, the company partnered with Teledoc Health (US) with the aim to integrate Epic’s EHR solutions with telehealth solutions and tools that can deliver real-time pharmacy data. The company also focuses on R&D activities to develop its hospital EMR systems that meet the customers’ demands.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441