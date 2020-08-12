Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Company Profiles | Business Performance | Forecast Research Report

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are majorly derived to handle heavy and viscous crudes displaying a wide capacity and higher flow rate. Progressing cavity pumps are increasingly used in low-production and deviated wells, which are having lower inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, thus offering the long term and reliable operation.

Key Players:

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International plc

The Verder Group

GE Baker Hughes Incorporated

Growth Drivers:

The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing requirement of high-end systems to handle high viscosity fluids, rise in funding by regional governments in infrastructure development activities, and rising adoption of wastewater treatment plants for uninterrupted and quality water supply.

Growth in spending by government authorities to modernize water & wastewater infrastructure, increasing infrastructure development activities, and increasing demand for advanced systems to manage high viscosity fluids are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Segment:

Key Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America and Africa

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in water management sector, increase in the number of infrastructural activities in the region, favorable government initiatives, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the progressing cavity pumps market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising government funding for infrastructural activities in the region, strong economic growth, improved living standards, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

