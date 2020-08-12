Thermo Fisher Scientific and GenScript are the Leading Players in the Custom Antibody Market

The global custom antibody market is projected to reach USD 481 million by 2023 from USD 313 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors such as the increase in research activities (especially in the life sciences industry), growing industry-academia collaborations, and the expanding antibody therapeutics pipeline are the driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growing quality concerns over catalog antibodies (to ensure reproducibility of results) is an area of concern in this market, which is primarily driving the adoption of custom-made antibodies among end-users. Rapid growth in developing countries across APAC and Latin America, the increasing demand for personalized medicine and protein therapeutics, growth in stem cell and neurobiology research, and the clinical significance of biomarker discovery are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. On the other hand, the need for steep capital investments and long duration of antibody development, along with the increasing focus on antibody alternatives for proteomic studies, are some of the major market challenges.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck Group (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), BioLegend, Inc. (US), Rockland Immunochemicals (US), ProMab Biotechnologies (US), Innovagen AB (Sweden), and ProteoGenix (US) are some key players in this market. These companies are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as product and service launches, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and expansions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of the leading players in the custom antibodies market in 2017. The company is known for its diversified product offerings in the antibodies arena along with a wide range of customization services ranging from antigen preparation to antibody characterization and labeling. The company further intends to strengthen its presence in this market by investing in R&D. Thermo Fisher’s extensive research and development activities enable it to increase its depth of capabilities in technologies, software, and services. Moreover, its significant investment in R&D enables it to provide innovative products & services in the market space, thus enabling it to maintain and improve its competitive position in the global market. Furthermore, Thermo Fisher expanded its presence in the US and South Korea in 2016 by opening new GMP facilities. Moreover, the company aims to strengthen its presence in selected geographies in the Asia Pacific region.

GenScript has established itself as one of the leading players in the custom antibodies market with a wide portfolio of services ranging from monoclonal and polyclonal antibody development to antibody conjugation, peptide synthesis, and antibody labeling. The company operates through a direct sales network in over 100 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific catering to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, colleges and universities, research institutes, and government bodies (including government testing and diagnostic centers). The company’s global footprint and the quality of its products play a key role in expanding its business in emerging and developed countries.

Recent Developments

In 2018, Abcam launched the (PBS)-only recombinant antibodies and the new anti-PD-L1 antibody clone MKP1A07310 (clone 73-10) developed in collaboration with Merck KGaA (Germany).

In 2017, GenScript launched a new custom rabbit monoclonal antibody (mAb) service—MonoRab as part of the integrated premium antibody service portfolio.

In 2016, Thermo Fisher acquired Affymetrix, a provider of cellular and genetic analysis products. The acquisition helped Thermo Fisher expand its research antibody portfolio and strengthen its leadership in the biosciences business. It also helped add new genetic analysis capabilities in the clinical and applied markets.

