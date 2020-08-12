Flocculant Market Growth Drivers | Business Challenges | Forecasts and Future Outlook

Global Flocculant Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Flocculant Market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. Flocculants are increasingly responsible for formation of particle clumps, thus largely utilized in wastewater treatment. Flocculants helps in separating harmful particle within wastewater. 

Key Players:

  • Severn Trent Services
  • 3F Chimica Americas
  • Hubbart – Hall
  • SNF Floerger
  • Kemira OYJ
  • BASF SE 

Growth Drivers: 

The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in number of application in surface and physical chemistry, and massive demand from construction and engineering industries. Growing adoption of flocculants in wastewater treatment coupled with stringent laws & regulations in regards to wastewater disposal are anticipated to drive the market demand for flocculant industry over the forecast period.

Additionally, rapid expansion of oil & gas industry, food & beverage sector and power generation sector, particularly in the Asia Pacific region is expected to generate demand for flocculants in the near future. Growing use of flocculation for algae removal is propelling its demand from power generation industry, in the recent years. Moreover, rise in the number of oilfield explorations activities and current averments in the oil and gas industry are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Segment: 

Key Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Regional Insights: 

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in chemical manufacturing sector, massive increase in industrial output, and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the flocculant market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, South Korea and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rapid expansion of chemical industries, easy availability of cheap labor, strong economic growth, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

