Fluoroscopy Equipment Market | Use of Fluoroscopy in Pain Management

The report “Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fixed C-arms, Fluoroscopy Systems (Remote Controlled), Mobile C-arms), and Application (Diagnostic (Cardiology, Gastroenterology), Surgical (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular) – Analysis & Global Forecast to 2024“, The global fluoroscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2024 from USD 5.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4%. The major factors driving the growth of the fluoroscopy equipment are the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities.

Browse 102 market data Tables and 35 Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Fluoroscopy Equipment Market by Product (Fixed C-arms, Fluoroscopy Systems (Remote Controlled), Mobile C-arms), and Application (Diagnostic (Cardiology, Gastroenterology), Surgical (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular) – Analysis & Global Forecast to 2024"

However, the market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period primarily due to the growing geriatric population and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several countries.

On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms. The mobile C-arms segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the mobile C-arms market. C-arms are used for a wide range of applications, including surgeries for cardiovascular diseases, neurosurgeries, and surgeries for gastroenterology, orthopedics, traumatology, and urology disorders.

On the basis of application, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. The diagnostic applications market is further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology), while the surgical applications market covers the market for C-arms in orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications.

Recent Developments:

  • In 2019, Siemens Healthineers (Germany) launched the Artis icono biplane, an angiography system with special functions for neuroradiology.
  • In 2019, Philips (Netherlands) launched the Zenition mobile C-arm platform.

 

