360QUADRANTS RELEASES QUADRANT ON BEST SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYTICS SOFTWARE COMPANIES OF 2020

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — Social Media Analytics Software provides perceptions and insights about how followers interact with a user’s posts, followers’ demographic details, and their location. Social media analytics software is a set of analytical tools that enables the collection and reporting of data related to social media accounts.

360Quadrants has released a quadrant on the best Social Media Analytics Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategies) and will be updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Social Media Analytics Software space. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis, which helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

CATEGORIZATION OF SOCIAL MEDIA ANALYTICS SOFTWARE COMPANIES

360Quadrants evaluated over 50 companies offering Social Media Analytics Software, of which the top 22 were categorized and placed on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Oracle, Salesforce, IBM, Adobe, Clarabridge, Good Data, and SAS have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence and business strategy. They have a strong portfolio of the best Social Media Analytics Software and associated services. These vendors have been marking their presence in the Social Media Analytics Software market by offering highly customized and easily deployable software for their commercial clients, coupled with their robust business strategy to achieve continued growth in the market.

Digimind Social, Talkwalker, Crimson Hexagon, Simplify360, Sysomos, and Khoros Care have been identified as Innovators, as they have focused product portfolios and innovative business strategies, which helps them set new trends in the market. They have innovative portfolios of social media analytics software and the potential to build strong business strategies for their business growth to be at par with the Visionary Leaders. These companies offer Social Media Analytics solutions as per customer demands. Innovators have been at the forefront in deploying their solutions for niche and custom requests by their clients requiring the processing of high-performance workloads. Cision Media, Germinait Solutions, Unmetric, Synthesio, and Socialbakers have been identified as Emerging Companies, as they have niche product offerings and decent business strategies that help them in maintaining consistent growth. The emerging players specialize in offering highly niche and tailor-made solutions and services to their clients. Most of the emerging vendors have been undertaking multiple acquisitions and boosting their sales capabilities in various regions to offer their integrated services to a wide range of clients.

Hootsuite, Netbase, Buzzsumo, and Sprinklr have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have innovative portfolios of solutions and services. They have extensive networks of channel partners and resellers to increase the deployment of their services across various vertical markets. Over the years, Dynamic Differentiators have been consistently generating positive revenue growth in the social media analytics market, and their market position is enhanced by organic and inorganic strategies undertaken by them over the period.

360QUADRANTS COMPANY EVALUATION METHODOLOGY

The top companies in Social Media Analytics Software have been rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors. An algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders – industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage, or sector footprint. Approximately 100+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Social Media Analytics Software. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below: Buyers Industry Experts 360Quadrants Analysts Vendors The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

ABOUT 360QUADRANTS

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Accounting Software, Human Resource Software, and ERP Systems.