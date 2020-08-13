SBS Consulting’s Company Incorporation Package @699: Hit the Bull’s Eye

Singapore, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — “Our promo Singapore company incorporation package costs only S$699. With it, our clients get FREE services like Company Secretary & Registered Address (for the first year),” said Ms. Meena.

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a reputed registered filing agent in Singapore. It is one of the leading agents that provide Singapore company registration services to its local and foreign clients.

“Our promo package enables them to save a few bucks on their initial investment. The FREE services that come along with the package save them S$538 on their business incorporation in Singapore.

We assign an incorporation expert to assist our clients who stay with them till the process is completed. The expert advises them on each step of the setting up of the company. We aim to make the experience free of any hassles for the client,” quoted Ms. Meena.

A registered filing agent can file with ACRA, the Company Registrar of Singapore. They submit the required incorporation documents and pay fees to ACRA on their clients’ behalf. Especially, foreign entrepreneurs need to hire these agents as they cannot use the online portal to register their Singapore company.

Singapore Company Registration Package Details:

-Checking availability of company name and reservation of the desired name

-Preparation of incorporation documents, such as M&AA, Form 45, Form 45B, etc.

-Company registration with ACRA (paying ACRA fees)

-Electronic Certificate of Incorporation

-Company profile/extract from ACRA with UEN Number

-Minutes of the first board meeting

-Share certificate(s)

-Preparation of company kit

-Bank Account Opening Documents (e.g. Constitution, BizFile)

Singapore company incorporation process is simple. SBS Consulting has made it even simpler for its local and foreign clients. The services that come FREE with its promo package are essential at the time of business incorporation in Singapore.

The business owners, at the time of company registration, need to put a registered office address on the application. If they do not have it, they need to pay for registered address services. It is also mandatory for businesses to hire at least one company secretary within the six months of their incorporation date.

“We are offering the registered address service that costs S$239 for FREE. We normally charge S$299/ year for the company secretary service,” informed Ms. Meena.

Singapore company registration services, like SBS Consulting, handle the task in a professional manner. Their incorporation experts assist the clients in checking the availability of the name of the proposed company. They pay ACRA S$15 to register the available name.

They submit the client’s application for company incorporation in Singapore to ACRA along with the required documents. They pay S$300 as a registration fee on the client’s behalf.

“After the successful registration of a Singapore company, our experts advise our clients on the post-incorporation tasks like the opening of CPF account, corporate bank account, the statutory contributions, and the business licenses and permits,” said Ms. Meena.

SBS Consulting is also well-known as a premier provider of corporate services. They are as follows:

– Accounting & Bookkeeping Services

– Preparation of Directors’ Report/Compilation Report

– AGM Filing

– Annual Return Filing

– GST Registration & GST Filing services

– Payroll Services

– Corporate Taxation Services (Form C / C-S, ECI)

– XBRL Filing Services

About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd

Since 2010, SBS Consulting Pte Ltd has provided its Singapore company registration services to individual business owners and corporations. The firm also renders corporate compliance services to start-ups, SMEs, and big companies in Singapore.