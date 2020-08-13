LowPricedLabs Sets the Bar High for Affordable Blood Tests

Chicago, IL, US, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — LowPricedLabs.com has set a new standard in making blood tests accessible and affordable across the country. They have announced that they can handle lab orders from major labs thus ensuring ease of access for the patients who need to get the blood work done and get the results back on time. This has gained popularity among the locals who look for affordable blood tests.

Regarding the gaining reputation, LowPricedLabs Founder Reya said, “Not long ago, when I had to get a blood test done, I had to go through the process of getting a prescription from the doctor. I had to spend too much money on the physician visits and the lab tests were expensive as well. Now, with most states allowing patients to have direct access to labs, I decided to launch LowPricedLabs by leveraging technology to make easy access to affordable blood tests near me and for everyone else. Today, our aim is fulfilled!”

On speaking to a patient who got benefitted with LowPricedLabs, she said, “I have always been searching for an affordable blood work near me to get my pregnancy tests taken. By logging on to LowPricedLabs.com, it helped me to choose where to go for blood work near me related to my test preference. And it made my pregnancy journey a lot easier!”

To gain such momentum in the field of blood testing, LowPricedLabs ensured the below two key elements;

1. The majority of the labs across the United States (permitted) are added to the online lab finder. The tests supported by each and its price is also added.

2. Patients just have to log in, choose their preferred test and lab, make payments online, and walk-in to the lab for getting tested. The test results when available can be accessed online directly.

About LowPricedLabs.com:

LowPricedLabs.com is a health-conscious company aimed at making lab tests available at very affordable prices as compared to the market. They believe that everyone needs quick, affordable, and confidential blood testing at some point in their lives. It’s now made possible through LowPricedLabs, the Lab Test Finder.