Bradley’s Fish Factory – leading fish and seafood delivery company UK

London, UK, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for the best fish and seafood around? With more than 70 years of experience in the industry, Bradley’s Fish Factory offers the best range of fish and seafood in the country! Customers can find over 200 premium seafood items, including: traditional fish, crab, lobster, exotic fish, prawns, shellfish, mussels, and many more. “Our fish is frozen at sea within 4 hours of being caught giving the freshest and tastiest seafood, due to this process our frozen fish is fresher than fresh fish.” All customers can be assured of the quality and freshness of the products sold by Bradley’s fish.

Specialising in eels, Bradley’s sells about 3 tonnes of eels every week. Piers Morgan bought Bradley’s Jellied Eels and ate them live on the ITV Breakfast program “It’s nice, a bit early for jellied eels, but it’s nice.”

Traditional eels are underrated, but in fact they are an age-old delicacy that is famous all over the UK. Gordon Ramsay, the renowned and famous British chef wishes to preserve the traditional jellied eels and in the following video met with Frank Bradley. Check out this video for more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68m8nFupThI. Bradley’s fish factory is one of the fewest traditional jellied eel suppliers, providing fresh jellied eels at an amazing price.

Why choose us for buying fish and seafood online?

With more than 70 years of experience, Bradley’s brand has developed a great reputation in the industry. As a third-generation family business, Bradley’s know everything about fish, focusing on providing top quality products. Frank Bradley (senior) founded F.R. Bradley (Feltham) Ltd. in 1946 and his wife Anne sold jellied eels from a barrow in Feltham. Currently, Bradley’s sells over 200 different products providing frozen seafood to shops, restaurant owners, and the general public.

With exceptional customer service, our team will be happy to answer your queries and we value all feedback from our customers. The company was rated 4.7 out of 5 Trustpilot, and has over 380 customer reviews. Accessible to customers both in store and online, everyone can get access to their premium products. Our website allows anyone to place orders quickly and securely to get fish delivered to your front door.

Bradley’s Fish Factory offers great discounts on the products such as whole prawns, smoked salmon, scallops, shell on prawns, hoki fillet, sockeye fillets, peeled prawns, and more. Check out the best offers on fish and seafood here: https://bradleysfish.com/product-category/offers/. Adapting well to the pandemic our excellent team will deliver orders to your door until 9 PM, Tuesday – Saturday. Customers can get free shipping on orders over £80 and the minimum order amount for delivery is £40.

So, what are you waiting for? Explore the wide range of fish and seafood and order delicacies to your home at competitive rates. Visit https://bradleysfish.com/ for more information.