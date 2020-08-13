The new fitness hub to tackle obesity in the fight against Coronavirus

Better choices, Better health with Club Corona

Bracknell, UK, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — A recent study shows that 1 in every 3 children and nearly 2 in every 3 adults in the United Kingdom are suffering from weight issues or obesity.

To catalyse the government’s initiative of ‘beating coronavirus’ by staying fit and healthy, The Fit Box has launched an online hub called ‘Club Corona’.

The club was launched after the government’s announcement of the new obesity strategy, which includes a ban on online adverts, TV, and the ‘buy one get one free’ offers on high sugar, salty, and fatty foods, along with calorie labelling on the restaurant menus.

The Fit Box began supporting members during lockdown with a free live exercise campaign. Since then, the fitness organisation has been consistently putting in efforts to provide support for the mental and physical health and well-being of members.

With 10 years experience educating the fitness industry across the globe, and coaching members from its studio gym in Bracknell, the team is now focussed on making the world a better place by offering their expertise through the digital tools available.

Paul Russell, the founder of The Fit Box says, ‘We feel compelled to do our bit in the fight against obesity and we are now ready to move into the next phase of Club Corona, in line with the UK government’s Better Health Campaign.’

Paul Russell has pledged to continuously work for this cause by providing his time to the members of the club for the next 12 weeks. Those who are serious about losing weight and getting fit will receive the proper guidance and education to make permanent lifestyle changes.

To fully empathise with participants in ‘Club Corona’ and appreciate the feeling and challenges they may face, Paul has spent the last 5 weeks consuming extremely high fat and sugary food products in order to achieve physical obesity himself.

Paul continues, ‘There are no sales, no special shakes or potions, and no strings attached – we simply want to help people make better choices in order to live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives’.

Members are encouraged to take part in the body measurement reviews which are scheduled to take place on August 27, September 24, and October 22.

Interested individuals who are looking to improve their lifestyle and health at no cost, can get in touch with The Fit Box at paul@thefitbox.co.uk or visit Facebook page – ‘teamfitbox’ to watch live videos and learn more.

About Paul Russell

International speaker, fitness industry expert and founder of the UK’s first small group training club ‘The Fit Box’ – Paul is responsible for developing bespoke fitness education and training solutions globally, as well as operating the Personal Training Club. With a passion for the format, developments and options available within small group training, Paul is skilled in coordinating and planning multiple bespoke training programmes for different populations and using a variety of equipment. Paul works with a broad range of clients, educating, supporting and training both individuals and teams, to help them achieve success and develop new skills.

About The Fit Box

For over 10 years, The Fit Box has delivered small group training and education within the local community and to fitness professionals.

Built on community, inclusion and innovation, The Fit Box developed the UK’s first professional Small Group Training qualification in 2013 which is supported by Active IQ & CIMSPA and delivered to members of the fitness community, organisations, local authorities, training providers and the general public.

Alongside regular classes, The Fit Box comprises a team of Personal Trainers, with a broad-ranging skit set including Yoga, New & Expectant Mums, Performance Training, Body Composition, Mobility Development, Kettlebell Training & Padwork.

In usual circumstances, Personal Training is available at the club or at your home, place of work, or other mutually agreed locations.

Website: http://www.thefitbox.co.uk

Media Contact

The Fit Boxpaul@thefitbox.co.uk+44 7720 844235Easthampstead Works, Town Square, Bracknell, RG12 1BH

http://www.thefitbox.co.uk

