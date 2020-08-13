Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruise, Offers Amazing Views of the City

Chicago, Illinois, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruise, is pleased to announce they offer amazing views of downtown Chicago from both the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. The company offers a variety of tour options, including urban adventure cruises, 3D fireworks cruises, canine cruises, science cruises and more.

The tours offered by Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruise, can be enjoyed by both visitors to the city and residents, providing a unique view of the city. The season for the cruise line opens in late April each year and provides customers with a variety of options that best suit their interests. Group tours are also available upon advanced request.

The port for Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruise, is conveniently located in downtown Chicago along the Chicago Riverwalk close to the Magnificent Mile, Millennium Park and more. The cruise is great for people of all ages, from children to the elderly, and creates amazing photo opportunities guests can’t get from any other angle. Visitors are encouraged to keep an eye on the company’s social media sites for more information on upcoming cruises.

Anyone interested in learning about the cruises available can find out more by visiting the Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruise, website or by calling 1-312-332-1353.

About Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruise: Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruise, offers a variety of cruise options to suit many interests. Cruises leave from the Chicago Riverwalk, conveniently located close to many of the attractions in downtown Chicago. Customers can choose from cruises on the Chicago River or out on Lake Michigan.

Company: Mercury, Chicago’s Skyline Cruise

Address: 303 E. Wacker Drive, Suite 1550

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60601

Telephone number: 1-312-332-1353

Email address: contactus@mercurycruises.com