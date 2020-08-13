AlgoApp is all set to provide online doctor appointments

Toronto, Canada, 2020-Aug-13 — /EPR Network/ — Algo is a Canadian Pharmacy app that recently launched its new and updated features. This healthcare app delivers medication in every part of Canada. Along with the swift delivery of medications, it has also opened its platform for online doctor consultations, and online clinical appointments in Canada.

Algo is all set to transform our healthcare system and makes it a lot more accessible with the Algo app. At a time like this, when the pandemic has restricted our movement, we often have to think twice before consulting a doctor for our ailments. Algo app offers the best Canadian doctors on demand, online doctor appointments, an online pharmacy where you can buy medications online and have them delivered to anywhere in Canada free of cost. Algo has been a leading brand in medical services for a long time. With its revolutionary online pharmacy app that brings the healthcare system down to a few clicks on your smartphone. It aims to give access to quality healthcare to the people in Canada.

Special features of AlgoApp

Patients can quickly sign up using their phone number, following which, a wide range of clinics and doctors are available to provide telemedicine and in person services.

We provide a unique patient-doctor video consultations. If the patient is in self-isolation, they can easily connect to their doctor using a computer or a smartphone. Location or distance does not bound the live online consultation.

The free medicine delivery feature brings an entire pharmacy store to your fingertips. Algo has an unmatched range of available medicines and eases the process of ordering them. All you need to do is capture a picture of medication or prescription through the app.

You can also set your medicines to autofill . The feature helps you by automatically providing another set of medications, without any reminders or multiple orders. You can also visit the app and press the re-fill button whenever your medicine is due for renewal.

Consultations are the most convenient part of AlgoApp. An online doctor visit or a clinic appointment, a pharmacist, or a prescription request, AlgoApp provides you with all.

AlgoApp is on the mission to provide a smooth, quick, and secure approach to healthcare and medication. Algo understands the importance of seeing a good doctor at the appropriate time. Unique features like video call counseling are the best solutions for patients in self-isolation. Algo makes it a point to protect user data. Personal or medical information of each patient is discrete in every possible condition. The app uses military-grade encryption and discrete packaging for medicine deliveries.

About Algo

Algo is a Canadian online pharmacy app, whose aim is to facilitate quick access to high-quality medication and doctor consultation for everyone. They are the fastest medicine delivery service in Canada and deliver orders within 24 hours. Algo also offers the choice to consult physicians and doctors online. The app is easy to use and is designed to make the process of procuring healthcare services simple and effective for those in need.

Contact details : Dixie Medical Clinic and Pharmacy 1332 Khalsa Dr, Unit#1, Mississauga, Ontario L5S 0A2 Canada, +1 905-564-8600, info@algoapp.ca